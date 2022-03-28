Katia Ricciarelli yesterday he decided to give a long interview to very true, conducted by Silvia Toffanin. The ex gieffina for several weeks had disappeared from her social networks, greatly worrying all her fans. Yesterday however, the opera singer returned to the center of the small screen revealing what she really hurt her during her she attend the Big Brother Vip.

During his stay in the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini, Katia confessed to having cried a lot due to an unexpected reason. In fact, there is something that the former gieffina has not been able to overcome and that, during the months she has hurt her deeply.

The accusations received by the gieffini and by the viewers at home after some of his statements have hurt Ricciarelli deeply enough to cry. Interviewed by Silvia Toffanin, the former gieffina explained how much the accusations of being her racist person and to be bad they have marked her until the end of her path.

Katia Ricciarelli to Verissimo: “Here’s what made me cry”

The former gieffina in the course of her interview, Katia Ricciarelli confessed how she dealt with her path within the reality show: “I have enjoyed like crazy at GF Vip. I became a little girl again, then there were some things I didn’t like. The thing that hurt me the most was without a shadow of a doubt when they called me a racist ”.

“Because they are absolutely not. I don’t even need to tell you who accused me of this because you all know it. I cannot accept being told that I am racist. That’s one thing that hurt me and I also cried for it “ the former gieffina continued.

Katia Ricciarelli she then confirmed how much the accusations by her former roommates and social media have hurt her: “I cried a lot for that terrible word that is not part of me. Racist me? I have traveled all over the world, seen places, situations, sang with people of all colors, different people. I have many friends … I have never been a racist. I was sorry what happened “.