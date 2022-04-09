Katia Ricciarelli reveals her thoughts on the words she said towards her colleagues: “I answered badly to the gieffini just to defend myself”

Katia Ricciarelli returns once again to talk about his behavior inside the house of Big Brother Vip against some competitors. The opera singer finds herself making a new assessment regarding the long months spent at home which have marked an important part of her career.

Over the past few months, the former gieffina has been one of the most discussed and criticized competitors due to some statements she has made. In fact, on her social networks, a real protest was unleashed which required her immediate disqualification.

Despite this, Katia left the game a few steps from the final during a weekly televoting, thus ending her experience in the house.

There former wife of Pippo Baudo in recent days he gave a long interview to the weekly True stating his point of view on what happened. Katia is convinced that she has her good reasons for her that led her to get angry but above all that she responded only in defense.

Katia Ricciarelli reveals: “My words to GF Vip are spoken in defense”

The ex gieffina indulged in a long interview with Weekly New one, explaining the reasons that led her to say certain things. In fact, Katia has repeatedly stressed that she responded abruptly only to defend herself from the attacks and bad words of her roommates.

The latter explained: “I have said many things about some who were with me on this journey and, coincidentally, the things I said in the end all turned out to be true. But then, what are we talking about? ”.

“When a person wants to offend he cannot expect to find someone on the other side who does not defend himself! I’ve never attacked before, I just defended myself” explains the former gieffina in the weekly.

According to his words, Katia Ricciarelli she thus explained that she had defended herself from the attacks and criticisms received, reaching the point of responding in the wrong way.