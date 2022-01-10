Now to hold the bench in the house of Big Brother Vip in these hours it is only the war between Katia Ricciarelli and Lulù Selassie. The two have never gotten along and continue to fight, even making accusations and big words fly.

If on the one hand the princesses and Miriana continue to ask for Katia’s disqualification for the offensive words used, on the other the opera singer has sided with Soleil and Manila justifying her actions by being attacked and instigated by Lulu. Yesterday afternoon Ricciarelli and the two friends gathered in the bathroom to discuss and the singer defended herself from the accusations, only to conclude by saying “If I were her I would shoot myself”.

“He said I’m a witch like Snow White’s. To me it says? What wickedness and then she said another about my body. That one yesterday she told me ‘eat so you get fat again’. Do we realize? I almost wanted to say ‘ah if I were like you I would shoot myself immediately trust me’. What does she want from me? To tell the truth, I’m happy with my face, my body, how I’m made. I am proud of my eyes and my intelligence, I do not envy anyone anything and imagine her. In fact, I enjoy watching when she is bare-legged. Just as I like to see you who are girls and I have no envy of other women. Do not mention it. Everyone has his own body and that’s it ” – the outburst of Ricciarelli.

A very strong phrase that of “if I were you I would shoot myself” that did not even like Soleil who tried to restrain her friend by saying: “Come on no Katia. Each has its own beauty and its own type of physicality. But we must not in the least offend, especially on physical things“.

Of the same opinion Manila, who heard the umpteenth slip of Katia said: “Ok, how to make it worse“: