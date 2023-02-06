Katia Ricciarelli’s gesture to Verissimo did not go unnoticed by the Italian public

Over the last weekend, Katia Ricciarelli was a guest in the studio of very true. The famous television personality has decided to open his heart to Silvia Toffanin by releasing some statements about her private life. However, he couldn’t help but throw a dig at Barbara D’Urso. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

It is not the first time that Katia Ricciarelli has been hosted by Silvia Toffanin in your studio a very true. This time, the Italian actress spoke about her own love life after thanked the hostess for hospitality:

Thank you because I had a really good time and for me you are truly unique.

However, before starting the interview, the woman became the protagonist of a gesture which caught the attention of the public. With sarcasm, she pronounced the celebrated phrase That Barbara D’Urso uses to greet his fans when he has to close the episodes of Afternoon 5:

I want to do one thing that… My heart is yours…

Silvia Toffanin could not help but answer equally ironically. These were hers words:

My heart belongs to you and your viewers.

Katia Ricciarelli: the love story with Pippo Baudo

In the living room of very trueRicciarelli spoke of the loves who lived. Needless to say Goofy Baudo it was the most important one though theirs love story has come to an end:

When I was in a closed house (Gf Vip) I had someone outside that I thought and wanted. But when I left I didn’t want it anymore. I couldn’t think of dating just because of age, for company, so I said better be alone.

There couple he had decided to get married after alone five months of knowledge. However, love and passion weren’t enough to make theirs last marriage: