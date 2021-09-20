Katia Ricciarelli is one of the competitors of this edition of Big Brother Vip . At the ripe old age of 76, the opera singer got back into the game by trying the experience of a reality show. But it is useless to hide behind false goals, Ricciarelli accepted entry into the house even for a hefty fee.

Rumors say that Katia has earned well twice as much as other competitors of her age such as Jo Squillo and Carmen Russo and a good 10 thousand euros compared to his younger and less famous roommates. But having said that, you are curious about the heritage of Katia Ricciarelli? It is not easy to draw up a quantity. Katia in her long career has ranged from music to cinema to theater.

Her artistic career has also been linked to her marriage with Pippo Baudo. The two were together from 1986 to 2007. Rumors say that, from the separation, Katia would have obtained a check for monthly maintenance of 12 thousand euros, to which a further one-off million euro was added “for liquidation purposes”.

Ricciarelli has always denied this news by specifying that the 12,000 euros per month would have been received only during the separation phase and therefore for three years. After which, according to her, she would no longer perceive anything from her ex-husband. The soprano specified that she never asked for anything, as her work allows her complete economic independence which she is proud of. But in the meantime today we find her in the house where she apparently perceives something like 15,000 euros per week.

In these first days of his stay, Nazzaro has become very close to Manila, also opening up to private confessions. Ricciarelli confessed to him that she misses a family (“I miss a family, I’m practically alone “). And again, in the confessional, Ricciarelli revealed that she was moved by listening to Nazzaro’s stories: “She almost made me cry because in my opinion she is a very good girl. We found ourselves… a nice meeting ”.

