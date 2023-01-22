These are the words of the opera singer: “We broke up with Pippo because…”

Over the past few hours the name of Katia Ricciarelli returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. In fact, the opera singer released an interview with ‘Corriere’ where she could not help but talk about her separation from Pippo Baudo. Let’s find out together what she revealed.

The one lived between Katia Ricciarelli and Pippo Baudo it was a long love story. The two were together for about twenty years but, in 2007, the couple decided to divorce. Years after the separation from the conductor, the former competitor of Big Brother VIP decided to reveal the reason that led to the divorce.

These were the words offormer gieffina about:

He invited me on the show and five months later we were husband and wife. We were married on January 18, 1986, just my 40th birthday, while he was 50 years old. We were close, he loved my world, I respected his.

And, continuing, the opera singer then added:

We used to get along very well, but after 18 years we separated, perhaps because our commitments often took us far away and we stopped talking. Dialogue is essential.

Pippo Baudo was not the only love of Katia Ricciarelli’s life. The singer, before meeting with the host, had a romance with José Carreras on which he revealed:

It was 1972 and it was love at first sight that lasted until 1984. Our voices got along well, he was very nice and we were beautiful and very good, but it ended because I didn’t feel like being betrayed. You must know that tenors are highly courted, so temptations abound outside the theatres.

Katia Ricciarelli and the revelation on reality shows: “I said enough”

Katia Ricciarelli’s interview with the well-known newspaper then continued with some revelations that the singer released about the reality. In this regard, these were his words: