Katia Ricciarelli is without a doubt one of the most talked about characters of recent days. The performance that the opera singer held in the house of Big Brother VIP last Monday aroused quite a few controversies. In fact, many have accused the former Vippona of having carried out a performance full of false notes. On Friday evening, however, Katia Ricciarelli became the protagonist of a small accident: let’s find out what happened together.

On Friday evening, Katia Ricciarelli performed at the Latiano theater at the Gran Galà della musica, in Puglia. During the event, the ex-wife of Goofy Baudo received a Lifetime Achievement Award. During the awards ceremony all those present could not help but notice the little one accident of which the opera singer became the protagonist.

In fact, during the award ceremony, Katia Ricciarelli is fall backwards. The fright of those present was great but, as she herself stated, nothing serious seems to have happened.

Katia Ricciarelli, the memory of the experience in the house of Big Brother VIP

Katia Ricciarelli was undoubtedly one of the undisputed protagonists of the last edition of Big Brother VIP. Lately the ex wife di Pippo Baudo has released some statements about his experience spent in the most spied on house in Italy. These were his words:

I have never regretted what I did because I chose it. I can’t blame anyone. I wanted to have this experience and I did. I didn’t expect to stay in the house for a long time. I thought I was going to stay for a month and a half or two at most and instead half a year has passed. In that sense, I wouldn’t do it again. This experience taught me to respect others. Sometimes, however, when others don’t respect you, you feel like responding in kind. Whenever I’ve made a mistake with others, I’ve apologized.

And, concluding, the singer added: