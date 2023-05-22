Katia Palma has managed to become one of the most beloved women in Peru. I pass her by him theaterhe cinema and the television They have allowed him to build a solid career and reach a large following that admires his work and sense of humor. Likewise, the multifaceted artist has managed to position herself massively for her work as jury in the talent shows that are broadcast in Latin America, such as “La voz Perú” and recently in “Duel of Champions”a format in which the winners of “I am”, “Perú has talent” and “La voz” compete against each other to win the biggest prize.

However, the image change shown by the comic actress made her last post on Instagram to be confused with the model Karen Schwarz. In the snapshot, the cheerleader – who usually generates content through photos, videos or advertising – wears a black dress with sparkles and an open back, which immediately generated reactions among her fans, from praise to comparisons.

Users confuse her with Karen Schwarz

One of the most commented aspects was the smile of the humoristabout which some expressed that it was similar to that of karen schwarz.

“She looks like Karen Schwarz”, “I thought she was the ‘Schwarz”, “I thought you were Karen Schwarz…OMG! You are spectacular”, “For a moment I thought you were Karen Schwarz” were some of the hundreds of comments that can be appreciated.

Change of look of Katia Palma

Katia Palma gave an interview to the journalist Veronica Linares to tell how he felt with his body from his youth. In addition to this, the comic actress revealed that she had undergone surgery on more than one occasion for cosmetic purposes.

“You always want to look good. I pulled myself a little. Of course it scared me (…). (I waited to do lipo because) I like how I looked until, within your four walls, you say ‘there is something it’s not working’. That’s when I do my one-man show ‘Katia’s rolls’. A mental roll is also important to tell; then, it fell precisely, and I was telling my life, “said the former judge of” I am “.

“You try to make your arrangements. I pulled my back. The booty is from the exercises. My goal is to be like Paloma Fiuza,” added Palma.

What is the full name of Katia Palma?

Katia Janeth Palma Montalvo is a versatile comic actress who was born in Lima on August 17, 1980, and spent her childhood and adolescence in the district of La Victoria.