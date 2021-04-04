Katia Palma and the Marilyn Manson impersonator staged a tense moment in the last edition of I am, great battles, great celebrities. What happened? The comedian actress chided Mike Bravo for complaining about the show’s production by noting that they did not band their performance.

“This goes to Mike, with all my love, with the 18 years that I have stepped on a stage: You don’t have to throw mud at people, play it in your favor, you have to be much more ‘fly’. The artist who steps on the stage with what you have done (…) You would have been silent, because you have made an impeccable presentation. You didn’t need a band, or anything, “he asserted.

Hearing this comment, ‘Marilyn Manson’ replied: “I have not thrown mud at anyone”, so Katia palma He replied: “Throw mud at the rest when the production works for you. You always have to be more generous ”.

Finally, Mauri Stern He took the floor and offered advice to Mike Bravo so that he can improve his participation in Yo soy and also his performance as an artist. “Stop fighting with the team, make them your allies, trust them. Have better communication, it suits you, “said the former Magneto member.

Katia Palma responds about controversies in I am

After receiving harsh criticism on social networks, Katia Palma clarified that the discussions with Adolfo Aguilar and Maricarmen Marín in Yo soy are only part of the show.

“People are hallucinating more than necessary. It makes me laugh, what you must know is that it is television, and what is TV? Show then. We are friends above all things (for) more than 7 years ”, he affirmed.

Katia responds to criticism. Photo: capture / Instagram

Katia Palma, latest news:

