I am season 30 continued with one more concert gala on Wednesday April 14. In this edition, 10 competitors were presented, among them, the impersonator of Beto Cuevas, who performed the song “Here”. Despite his efforts, the participant failed to convince the jury and received harsh criticism, especially from Katia palma.

At the end of the presentation, the comic actress showed a quite serious face and called the attention of the contestant for not having made the grade on the Latina stage.

“The very weak bass, we did not understand what you were saying, lack of diction and the treble bass of tuning. If we were in a garage contest, you could win, but we have to put the batteries for these types of contests, “he said. “We tell you to enhance the talent you have,” he added.

Katia Palma, who weeks ago starred in a discussion with Adolfo Aguilar in Yo soy, continued with her return and demanded that the participant try harder not to be eliminated from the competition.

“You have to review your presentation, ask the teachers. I think that by rehearsing day and night, you will achieve it ”, he mentioned. “You imitate a Chilean rock star who knows what he’s doing and we haven’t seen him in attitude. I think you can do it and you can get to that level ”, added the artist.

I am: ‘Little Princess Milly’ surprises with her debut

The Princess Milly impersonator wowed the Yo soy jury by putting on her first show with the popular song “The Telephone.” At the end of the presentation, Maricarmen Marín gave the evaluation comments.

“The bell is very close. Remember that the artist you are imitating has a lot of energy, so we have to hold the character to be able to get to the notes correctly “, said the interpreter of” La copita “.

