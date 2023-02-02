The actress Katia Palma garnered applause from netizens by showing the remarkable change of her body in a bathing suit.

No doubt Katia Palma She is one of the most influential Peruvian actresses in the country, because with her charisma and sense of humor she has earned the affection of the public. Through all these years, we have been able to observe the physical change that the artist underwent to lose weight. After a time, he exjured her from “I am” She showed herself without filters and proud of her new figure in two bathing suits. Her followers have not been oblivious to it and filled her with congratulatory comments.

Katia Palma published six photos on her Instagram account in which she poses very smiling and making the occasional face while enjoying a hot summer day at the beach. In these images, she is seen wearing three different types of swimsuits, but they show her spectacular figure.

Katia palma poses in networks new figure. Photo: Screenshot See also “We have to talk about Kevin”: the Ezra Miller movie that comes close to reality

The praise of the followers of Katia Palma

The cheerleader received the love of her fans in the comments on this publication, including the following: “I love your 100% real and unretouched photos”, “Regal!! As I would say: “It’s not me anymore, it’s the body that asks for abuse”, “Doll, how barbaric”, “So authentic, you inspire security”, “I love it, the power of self-confidence”, and more.

Katia Palma shows off a new figure in networks. Photo: screenshot

Katia Palma wants to be like Paloma Fiuza

In an interview with Verónica Linares, Palma recounted that she had many complexes from a very young age and that she has undergone various “arrangements” over the years, so much so that she aspires to be like the reality girl Paloma Fiuza. “One tries to make her arrangements. I pulled my back. The booty is from the exercises. My goal is to be like Paloma Fiuza,” she said.

Katia Palma shows a new figure in a swimsuit. Photo: Screenshot See also Spider-Man 3: fan arts with Maguire and Garfield are used to promote No way home

Katia Palma on her perseverance in leading a healthy life

In an interview with her coach, Katia Palma said that she felt different since she had given a radical change to her life with physical activity. “I have been training for almost two years. I reduced measurements. Obviously, I lost between 20 to 25 kilos. You have to constantly do work. The most important thing is the attitude. I feel different. Now I do like to train ”, she assured.

Katia Palma wore a spectacular figure dancing to the rhythm of Bad Bunny

Several months ago, Katia Palma surprised her fans by posting a video dancing to the song “Efecto” by Bad Bunny, where she demonstrated her energy and naturalness to dance.

Katia Palma thought about adopting a child

When the actress was on Christopher Gianotti’s show, she revealed that at some point in her life she considered adoption: “When I want to make the decision to freeze an egg, I say: ‘I’m having a good time.’ I like being with family; however, I like my solitude too.”