Katia Palma would have become one more “fan in love” with Giacomo Bocchio, the chef who has conquered the hearts of viewers since his appearance on the reality show “The Great Chef: Celebrities”. The comic actress is not afraid of “what will they say” and she shows herself as is during the competition, where she has complimented the jury on more than one occasion latin program. In this sense, in the most recent edition of the culinary program, users were surprised by making a unique proposal to Giacomo Bocchio.

Although the invitation was not direct, it has caused a stir on social networks. This arose when the jury tried Katia Palma’s covered tuna rice, which everyone loved and especially Giacomo Bocchio, who shook hands with the comedian, an act that implied that he did an excellent job generating her emotion. “I liked it, ah,” said the chef, who soon craved another bite of the former “I am” member’s dish. “Well, if you want I can invite you to eat at my house”said the actress after the show.

How old is Katia Palma?

Katia Palma is one of the Peruvian comic figures most loved by the public. And despite the fact that she shares very little of her private life, users are increasingly interested in the members of “The Vandals”. One of the questions that her followers ask the most is how old is the Peruvian actress due to her long career, because she She is 42 years old, about to turn 43 on August 17..

Katia Palma returned to TV with “The great chef: famous”. Photo: LR file

Katia Palma had a fight with José Peláez?

In one of the last programs that Katia Palma appeared on “The Big Chef: Celebrities” He was overstressed by the little time they gave to prepare the dishes and could not help but unleash his anger against the host of the José Peláez program.

“Yeah, cool all your laughter and everything, but no. There are times when one gets stressed. So I ask you to please stop,” the comic actress told the TV presenter when he went to visit her at her station as part of his job. “Go pay the Sunat and get out of here (…). I hate you,” she added.

How old is Giacomo Bocchio?

The nice jury of “The great chef: celebrities“Giacomo Bocchio, has won the affection of the entire public for his role in the Latina culinary reality showwhich has earned him a large fan base that follows him on his various platforms.

Among the many things that his fans ask, one of them is how old is the popular chef and is that Giacomo Bocchio is currently 38 years old, next October 17 he will be 39.