Katia Palma He surprised his followers by revealing a bad episode that he recently experienced with some agents of the National Police of Peru. Through her Instagram account, the actress narrated the events. In this regard, she pointed out that she was leaving in her car from the ‘Las Bándalas’ show that she had given together with Saskia Bernaola and Patricia Portocarrero, when she was intervened. “They asked me for my DNI, but I gave them my ID because that is what corresponds. Then they sniff and tell me if I have been drinking. I answer that it is not like that and they tell me that they will give me a test. I agreed and got out of my vehicle. “he commented at the beginning.

“They told me: ‘Extend your arms. Close your eyes. Now walk, close, step by step. Blow’. And I did everything. Then he gave me my certificate. I think they should look for another method. It’s embarrassing that a police officer stops you and does that to you (…). “You know how it is here, in Peru (…) Everything is fine with the PNP, but please don’t make my face change,” added Palmwho asked his followers not to drink alcoholic beverages if they drove.