Katia Palma, a well-known actress and former TV presenter, gave an interview where she revealed some little-known details about her life. Throughout her career she stayed away from scandals or controversies, therefore, not much is known about her personal life, until now. The remembered jury of the now-defunct program ‘Yo soy’ said that she had the opportunity to fall in love with men and women, so she has had different experiences, regardless of the gender of her partners.

What did Katia Palma say about her ex-partners?

The actress from ‘The Holy Convent’ said in an interview what some of her romantic relationships were like in the past. Furthermore, when she was asked if she identified with any sexual orientation, she stated that she would not define herself with a specific one, since she does not close her doors to any person, regardless of gender.

“I don’t like labels, I’m going to fall in love with the person who comes into my life (…). There are boys who have touched me very rudely, who do not exceed my expectations, or girls who are very rude. I like understanding, respect and trust, that is basic, that I be a fun person, that I know how to get along“he declared to Trome.

Katia Palma looks radiant on social networks. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Katia Palma

What is Katia Palma like in her romantic relationships?

The 43-year-old Peruvian comedian also told how she likes to lead her relationships. She revealed that she likes them both to maintain their own space, and that she really does not lose hope of finding someone to accompany her until she is much older.

“I don’t like being marked, harassed, I love my freedom and that you can get up and see the other person who is telling you the truth, that is important, looking for a life partner”he added.