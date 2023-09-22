Katia Palma She is one of the most beloved Peruvian artists in the media environment. Her sense of humor and her undoubted talent in comedy have allowed her to be part of different entertainment programs. On the other hand, the ‘El santo convento’ actress has preferred to keep her private life away from the public eye. However, recently, she was encouraged to give details and make more than one surprising revelation. She also referred to the children and revealed how she behaves when she is in a romantic relationship.

What did Katia Palma say about her love life?

The former ‘Yo soy’ jury said that she has had loving experiences with men and women. She stated that she does not count on rushing in love and highlighted the values ​​within a relationship, such as respect and trust.

“I don’t like labels, I’m going to fall in love with the person who comes into my life (…) There are boys who have touched me very rudely, who don’t exceed my expectations, or girls who are very rude. I like understanding and trust, that is basic, that he is a fun person, that he knows how to get along”he told Trome.

Katia Palma is happy for her present. Photo: WAPA

What does Katia Palma ask for in her romantic relationships?

Katia Palma highlighted how she likes to be during her romantic relationships. At 43 years of age, and having achieved remarkable experience, she does not want a fleeting love. “I don’t like being marked, harassed, I love my freedom and that you can get up and see the other person who is telling you the truth, that is important, looking for a life partner,” she added to the aforementioned media.

Katia Palma talks about her personal sphere. Photo: Katia Palma/Instagram

Does Katia Palma want to become a mother?

At the interview, Katia Palma She also commented that she does not plan to have children and for her it is not a problem. “I don’t have children because of a personal decision, everything I earn is for me. I think I don’t want to have children… it’s a decision. I am a very good aunt, all my friends’ children and my blood nephews, Saskia’s children, I am the best aunt, I throw myself, I play, I spend, I take it on a trip, but then I return it,” she told Trome.