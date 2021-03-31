He broke his silence. Katia Palma clarified the discussions she starred in with Maricarmen Marín and Adolfo Aguilar in recent editions of I am, great celebrities.

Through her social networks, the member of the jury responded to those who considered that she does not get along with her co-workers.

“People are hallucinating more than necessary. It makes me laugh what they should know is what is television and what is TV? Show then. We are friends above all things (for) over 7 years, so … (laughing emojis), ”he wrote on his Instagram stories about a group photo with his colleagues.

Katia responds to criticism. Photo: capture / Instagram

Katia Palma and Adolfo Aguilar in a heated moment

During the transmission of I am, great celebrities On March 28, Katia Palma had a strong fight with the driver Adolfo Aguilar.

The actress wanted to clarify a slight discussion that they starred in a previous edition with the host of the program.

“Last Saturday I told Adolfo that ‘shoemaker to his shoe’. We (the jurors) are here watching each participant to give an opinion and the driver has a role (…) Adolfo has his role and If I give my opinion, it is because I have every right to sit in this chair for seven years to be able to comment on the participants, “said the reality rating agency.

The comment was not to the liking of the presenter, who decided to respond. “Katia, I’ve been driving for 25 years, I can also give my opinion,” Aguilar clarified.

