Fan in love. Katia PalmaHe left more than one surprised in the latest edition of “The Great Chef: Celebrities” by making a peculiar proposal in front of the cameras. In previous programs, the comedian had already noted that she was attracted to the judge Giacomo Bocchio, the cooking expert who has conquered the hearts of viewers of the gastronomic reality show. This time, the interpreter had a funny reaction, while he was getting ready to prepare a new dish, causing the laughter and nerves of the jury of the program.

What did Katia Palma say about Giacomo Bocchio?

In the most recent edition of the Latina culinary program, Katia Palma caused astonishment among users by making ‘eyes’ at Giacomo Bocchiolook at him dreamily and even make him a striking proposal.

“Wow. He looks like an Avenger in that chef’s apron,” dSaid the actress when she looked coquettishly at the judge of the reality show. Although, that was not all. At another time, Katia took out a blackboard where she wrote: “I love him.”

Finally, when the jury tried Katia Palma’s covered tuna rice, which was one of the best dishes of the night, Giacomo Bocchio shook their hand to let them know that they did an excellent job in the kitchen. “I liked it, ah,” said the chef, who tried another bite of the dish presented by the former member of “I am”.“Well, if you want I can invite you to eat at my house”, said the actress after the show.

How old is Katia Palma?

She is one of the most beloved Peruvian comic actresses by the public. Not much is known about her private life, but since her involvement with “The Big Chef: Celebrities” the public has become increasingly interested in data about her. At the momentShe is 42 years old, about to turn 43 on August 17..

Does Giacomo Bocchio not like Belén Estévez?

Despite how hard she tries, the Argentine dancer fails to cook better the dishes she must prepare during the competition, causing the impatience of the jury Giacomo Boccio.

“I still can’t figure out if Giacomo isn’t going to speak to me at any time. It seems to me that he doesn’t like me and that I’m making him lose patience a lot. Today he yelled at me! ”, Belén affirmed.

Why was Giacomo absent from “The Great Chef: Celebrities”?

The reality jury was not present in one of the episodes of the program and explained, through their Instagram stories, the reason why they were absent from the recording set of the cooking reality show.

“Friends, thank you for your nice messages! I had to record for my YouTube channel. See you tomorrow in “The great chef: celebrities”, reads a story on his social network.

Did Katia Palma answer José Peláez badly?

Katia Palma was quite stressed in the last edition of“The Big Chef: Celebrities”so he could not control his anger against the host of the program José Peláez.

“Yeah, cool all your laughter and everything, but no. There are times when one gets stressed. So I ask you to please stop,” the comic actress told the TV presenter when he went to visit her at her station as part of your job. “Go pay the Sunat and get out of here (…). I hate you,” she added.

