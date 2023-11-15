Katia Palma was a guest on the program ‘Love and fire’, this Wednesday, November 15, to talk about various topics. One of them was about his recent confrontations with Johanna San Miguel, whom he replaced for three days in hosting ‘This is war’. The actress did not remain silent and she seemed tired of Renzo Schuller’s partner calling her names every chance she gets.

What did Johanna San Miguel say about Katia Palma?

After Katia Palma replaced Johanna San Miguel on ‘EEG’ for a few days, the remembered ‘Queca’ could not help but comment on the performance of the former ‘Yo soy’ jury member and criticized her. She even said that, thanks to him mentioning her, she appeared in the media again.

“My love, you didn’t do your homework well, you didn’t know who was a ‘fighter’ and who was a ‘warrior’… Her name is not Ornelia, her name is Onelia; When Mario Irivarren plays, he speaks more fluently so he doesn’t lose… And finally he stops stealing María Pía Copello’s clothes,” she said.

What did Katia Palma respond to Johanna San Miguel?

Actress Katia Palma spoke with Gigi Miter about her disagreements with Johanna San Miguel. The former member of ‘El santo convento’ remembered the expressions of her former partner from the Latina imitation program and did not hold anything back when they asked her what she would say to him if she had her face to face.

“Stop talking about me. I haven’t done anything to you, dedicate yourself to your program, your shows, I don’t know, your pets. Let me go, what do you have against me? Leave me alone, each one has her own job, her own path. We’re too old to talk about that.“said Katia, visibly tired of the media confrontation.

