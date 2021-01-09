On December 8, the last edition of the reality show Yo soy began with the pending battle between the impersonator of Alejandro Sanz and the challenger ‘Amanda Miguel‘. However, the first was criticized by Katia Palma.

The jury assured that Arturo González’s interpretation of the theme “When nobody sees me”Had left much to be desired.

“When it was your season I was not present, so I will try to be the best with you,” said Katia Palma by way of introduction, who recalled that the young man participated in one of the first seasons of Yo soy, made eight years behind.

“At this point, the game was neither a primary presentation, it was kindergarten,” he stressed. “I think we have much more to work on,” he concluded.

Despite her harsh words, Katia Palma asked Arturo González not to disappoint and to continue in her effort to dedicate herself to music.

