Katia Palma and Adolfo Aguilar starred in a new moment of tension during the broadcast of the program I am, great battles, great celebrities, on Saturday, March 28. At the beginning of the contest, the comic actress wanted to clarify some points about her strong exchange of words with the host of the reality show.

“Last Saturday I told Adolfo that ‘shoemaker to his shoe’. We (the juries) are here looking at each participant to give an opinion and the conductor has a role. It’s like Adolfo says hello and I get in, “said Palma.

“Why do I have to get in? Adolfo has his role and if I give my opinion it is because I have every right to be seven years sitting in this chair to be able to comment on the participants and give them my point of view ”, he continued to scold.

For his part, the driver argued that his time on television should allow him to express his point of view. “Katia, I have been driving for 25 years, I can also give my opinion,” he said.

“I do not get involved in your driving, I love that you are 25 years old and I would love for you to be 50 years older, but based on a jury opinion, I believe that a driver should not give an opinion,” concluded Katia Palma.

In a past edition of I am, great battles, great celebrities, Katia palma He had stated that he would have liked the Yuri impersonator to sing a song of hers instead of a salsa, so Adolfo Aguilar he disagreed.

“We are jurors, the jury has an opinion, the driver drives,” said the actress, while her colleague replied: “But I am giving my opinion on what you say, not on them. Yes, I can comment on what you say … All right, you are the jury. I keep quiet, “he added.

