Katia Palma and Johanna San Miguel became news after the host of “This is war” revealed that the first mentioned actress treated her badly when they shared the role of jurors in “I am”. The popular Queca, not satisfied with this, also broke some photos in which they were seen together at the time they were in latin. However, now the member of “The nuns of Pataclaun” came out to defend herself and deny her former partner. What did she say? Find out all the details here.

Katia Palma would have sent a hint to Johanna San Miguel. Photo: Tik Tok/Capture America TV

What did Katia Palma say about the accusations of Johanna San Miguel?

speaking for “Love and Fire”Katia Palma defended herself against the accusations of Johanna San Miguel and denied having mistreated her in her time in “I am”. “I don’t understand, I mean, what is treating badly for you? It’s pushing, not talking to her, saying: “We’ve all had lunch except her.” That’s mistreating, isn’t it? So, I am also with a question, but each one with their roll”, stated the comedic actress.

“I have never considered it competition, what’s more, I have admired the entire cast of ‘Pataclaun’ all my life, so, I don’t really know what he’s talking about… it must be the egg, well… the old egg that he has“He added jokingly.

What was Katia Palma’s reaction after Johanna San Miguel broke a photo of them together?

The program reporter Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter He also told Katia Palma that Johanna San Miguel had torn up a photo in which they both appeared during the live broadcast of “EEG”. “You can bury yourself, you dig your own grave sometimes when it’s already an obvious thing,” she said.

“I am not going to take the time to call her and ask her: ‘Hey, what happened’, because we are already old… that hatred that she has towards me, I really don’t know, I can’t get into her head, well “, he pointed.

