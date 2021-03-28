The actress Katia Palma returned to star in a tense moment in Yo soy, great celebrities. This time, it happened with his partner on the jury Maricarmen Marín.

It all started when the cumbia singer expressed her qualification about the duo made up of John Kelvin and the impersonator from La India. At that moment, the actress decided to interrupt her to say: “It was India, I thought it was Jennifer Lopez.”

Immediately, Maricarmen Marín demanded: “Thank you, but please let me finish. You are in my time ”. The interpreter did not remain silent and launched a forceful response that left the other members of the jury, Mauri Stern and Ángel López, astonished.

“I’m not talking to you,” said Katia Palma. “What happened to Katia Palma? I am responding to you as you responded to Adolfo Aguilar, ”Marín said.

Recall that during the previous gala of I am, great celebrities, the actress caused controversy on social networks for asking the television host Adolfo Aguilar to reserve his opinion on the presentations of the imitators.

This Saturday, March 27, Katia Palma once again became a trend in Twitter, where she received a wave of criticism from many viewers of the program who accused her of having a bad attitude.

It should be noted that the Peruvian actress returned to Yo soy after being absent for several weeks from the program.

