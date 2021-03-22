A tense moment was lived in a recent edition of I am. On March 20, another gala of Great battles, great celebrities, but a discussion between Katia Palma and Adolfo Aguilar he stole the spotlight.

It all happened when the comic actress was criticizing the presentation of Amy Gutierrez and the impersonator of Yuri, who sang the song “Remember me” in a salsa version. The judge was not satisfied with the choice of gender.

“I liked Amy’s duo and I consider her to be one of the best salsa voices in the entire country. I prefer to listen to Yuri in his genre because he looks better, I am also congratulated that he has taken a risk ”, was the comment.

The host of Yo soy decided to replicate the return of his partner, emphasizing the risk that the participant took when singing another musical genre: “But Katia, it’s okay (singing salsa).”

Katia Palma quickly cut corners and asked her colleague to focus on her role. “We are jurors, the jury opines, the driver drives,” he said seriously. Adolfo Aguilar was not silent and said: “But I am giving my opinion on what you say, not on them. Yes, I can comment on what you say ”.

Finally, the presenter decided to put cold cloths on the situation and continued to introduce the next pair of celebrities and imitators. “Very good, you are the jury. I keep quiet ”.

The first eliminated from I am, great battles

Ania and the Bad Bunny impersonator became the first couple eliminated from the tuned Latina show. Although they performed the well-known song “Tusa”, they failed to convince the panel of judges.

Days ago, the singers staged discussions about the use of Auto-tune, a disconnect that was evidenced on the Yo soy stage and were surpassed by ‘Makuko Gallardo’ and Ana Kohler.

