Last Saturday, March 9, Katia Itzel García Mendoza, student at the Faculty of Law and graduated from Faculty of Political and Social Sciences (FCPyS), made history by becoming the first female central referee to officiate a men's first division match in Mexico.

Her success is a source of pride for the university community and an inspiring example for future generations of women referees, said the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

His outstanding performance in the meeting between Pachuca and Querétaroheld at the Hidalgo Stadium, marked an event in Mexican professional soccer refereeing.

García Mendoza, who began her career as a referee in 2016, has mainly stood out in the women's Liga MX before her recent foray into men's first division refereeing.

Her appointment as central referee in the match between Pachuca and Querétaro represents an important step forward in the inclusion of women in roles traditionally dominated by men in the field of soccer.

The match at the Hidalgo Stadium, in which García Mendoza was accompanied by a referee team made up of Alberto Morín Méndez and Erick Durón Martínez as assistants, as well as Ismael López Peñuelas as fourth referee and Erick Yair Miranda Galindo and Edgar Magdaleno Castrejón in the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), was a success both for her and for the development of Mexican soccer.

With her appointment as central referee, Katia Itzel García Mendoza becomes an example of perseverance and dedication in a field where women have historically been underrepresented.

His foray into men's first division refereeing opens new opportunities and demonstrates that talent and ability know no gender limits.

The Mexican Football Federation, through the Referees Commission, has expressed its commitment to inclusion and gender equality in refereeing, and has indicated that the appointment of García Mendoza is part of a broader strategy to promote participation of women in professional football.

With a view to the 2026 World Cup, the FMF seeks to expand the number of female referees with experience in men's soccer.

Katia Itzel García Mendoza's professional path has been marked by her dedication and passion for soccer, highlights the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

From her beginnings as a player on the UNAM women's representative team to her outstanding career as a referee in different national and international tournaments, García Mendoza has demonstrated her ability to perform in leadership roles in the world of soccer.

Her participation in tournaments such as the FIFA Women's World Cup and the recently concluded Concacaf Women's Gold Cup, as well as her experience in Liga MX women's and U-20 finals, are proof of her ability and preparation to face the most challenging challenges. demanding in professional soccer refereeing.

The appointment of Katia Itzel García Mendoza as central referee in the match between Pachuca and Querétaro represents a significant step towards gender equality in Mexican soccer refereeing and a milestone in the history of sports in our country.