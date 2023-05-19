Katia Follesa criticized for presenting the Ferragnez premiere

The comedian and presenter Katia Follesa ended up in the crosshairs of social networks for presenting the preview of the series The Ferragnezwhich took place on the evening of Wednesday 17 May in Milan.

The presenter, in fact, has published on her profile Instagram a photo that shows her together with Chiara Ferragni and Fedez. The presence of the comedian, however, evidently did not please everyone.

“I Ferragnez also not” someone wrote. And again: “Katia sorry, but this round will pass”. There are also those who have not missed an opportunity to argue: “On a day of national mourning with the victims of the flood in Emilia Romagna, a region on its knees, such an absolutely out of place event. Inappropriate”.

Criticisms that Katia Follesa did not like, who replied with a very harsh post that appeared in her Instagram stories.

“I didn’t understand, sorry – wrote the comedian – What is the disappointment? That I presented an event involving the Ferragnez? It seems crazy to me. My answer is: I really enjoyed doing my job”.