Katia Follesa and Angelo Pisani have broken up. The weekly reveals it Todayaccording to which the two comedians, who live in Milan, have ended their long relationship for some time now.

Follesa and Pisani had been together for twenty-five years and in 2010 their daughter Agata was born. In recent years, the family had been the protagonists of the docu-comedy series “Family – Stories of Family”, broadcast on Real Time, where they played themselves.

Their family history was also written down in black and white in the book “Diciamoci tutto (at most we leave each other)”, written by the couple, published in 2019 by Mondadori, and was told last year in the theater show “I can explain you! ”.

In recent months, Follesa had spoken about a new phase in her relationship with her partner in an interview with Corriere della Sera. “There are those who have separate rooms and we have separate houses,” the comedian said. “For some time now we have another apartment that we live in as a place where either one or the other can go, when they need it.”

“We are not experiencing the end of a story, but its mutation,” he specified. “We also talked about it with our daughter, Agata, explaining to her that our daily life would not disappear, but this dimension would be added”.

Today However, he specifies that the respect and friendship between the two has not changed, so much so that the comedic couple will continue to work together.

READ ALSO: Diletta Leotta kicked out of a nightclub in Berlin: “Never bounced in such a bad way”