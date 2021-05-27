Katia Condos revealed through social networks that she was infected with coronavirus, after her husband Federico Salazar tested positive for the disease. The television host confirmed the diagnosis to her followers through an extensive message broadcast on May 26.

In the publication, he said that in recent days he presented discomfort, for which he decided to undergo a discarding test. Similarly, he reported that so far he has not experienced serious symptoms.

“We had to cancel the presentation of the book for health reasons. I felt bad these days, with unusual pain. I took the test and it came out positive . Siena (her daughter) too, but thank God everything is under control and we feel, as far as possible, well ”, he explained.

Katia Condos thanked her thousands of followers for worrying about her health and asked them to help her distract herself during the days when she will be isolated.

“I want to infinitely thank all those who accompany me with their messages of love and concern. Keep writing that makes me very happy in my discomfort! ”, He said.

Various artists and television personalities, such as Wendy Ramos, Gisela Ponce de León and Gonzalo Torres, did not hesitate to send him their good wishes and wish him a speedy recovery.

The first affected within the family was the journalist Federico Salazar, who announced his contagion of coronavirus on May 21. On that date, the presenter of América Televisión indicated that he would stay away from his informative program for 15 days.

