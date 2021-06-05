Through her social networks, Katia Condos gave good news to her followers, since she and her daughter surpassed the coronavirus.

From her Instagram stories, the actress showed her excitement to defeat the dangerous virus, which unfortunately has claimed the lives of thousands of Peruvians. In addition, he thanked all the expressions of affection he received during his isolation.

“How are they? Phew! Well, After 14 days, Siena and I are already out, it has been possible to leave the room. Very grateful to everyone for their good vibes, “said the host in a video.

Regarding the situation of Federico Salazar, Katia Condos commented that the journalist has not yet overcome the coronavirus, but is confident in his speedy recovery.

“We only need Fede, but he is improving, so if everything continues as it is, in a few days he will be back at home, so put it still punche, please, with your good vibes, “he explained.

“Thank you very much for everything, for all the affection, for the entire remote company and take good care of yourselves this Sunday that you go to vote, take good care of yourselves, I’m going to vote too,” concluded the host.

On May 21, América Tv had reported through a statement that Federico Salazar tested positive for COVID-19 and, for this reason, was separated from the news of the television house for his respective isolation.

“Salazar Bustamante is stable, serving the quarantine in his home. And for that reason he will be fifteen days away from the conduction of First Edition and Fourth Power, “the statement quoted.

