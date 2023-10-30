Katia Condos and Federico Salazar They make up one of the most stable couples in Peruvian entertainment. According to the actress herself, the two met during a meeting at a journalist’s house. In that place, they exchanged numbers and after dating for a while they decided to start a relationship, but what was it that the actress fell in love with?

In a conversation for the YouTube channel of Veronica LinaresCondos revealed that a phrase said by the news anchor made him hopelessly excited.

How did Katia Condos fall in love with Federico Salazar?

After Verónica Linares told Katia that – according to Federico – she always wanted to be a mother, the actress did not hesitate to affirm it: “Yes, it’s true. When we met, we were talking and I asked her: ‘Do you have children?’ And he says to me: ‘I have two, and you have?’ And I told him: ‘No, but I’m going to have five.’

Given this, Salazar’s response was quite forceful and surprising for the actress: “So I’ll have to be 7“. Katia Condos recalled that this caused her emotion and made her interested in him: “And with that, I fell.”

Finally, the interpreter revealed that if she had fallen in love with someone who did not want to have children, she would have had them alone anyway, since she assured that “since she was 12 years old it was very clear that she was going to have children.”