TO Katia Condos it doesn’t bother you Federico Salazar spend quality time with Veronica Linares. On the contrary, she fosters that friendship and trusts her relationship with the journalist.

Katia Condos He attended the program “Send whoever is in charge” in the company of his two friends: Rebeca Escribns and Almendra Gomelsky. The three were subjected to a kind of interrogation about their personal lives. When it was Katia’s turn, Giuliana Rengifo asked her if she was jealous of Verónica Linares because she spent a lot of time with her husband, Federico Salazar.

To the surprise of the audience, the “At 40” actress replied that she loves the friendship that her husband has managed to build over the years. Even she took the question with humor. “They have a friendship that I love. They are going to eat chicharrón once at least. I say (to Federico): ‘How is your second wife?’ I’m zero jealous”stated the wife of Federico Salazar.