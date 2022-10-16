Senator says that the first lady was “cruelly excluded” during the term of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL)

the senator Katia Abreu (PP-TO) criticized this Saturday (15.Oct.2022) the way the First Lady Michele Bolsonaro has been active in her husband’s re-election campaign. In her Twitter profile, the congresswoman said that the president’s wife Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was “cruelly excluded” during the term and now “is being used to win votes”.

“They pruned their contribution possibilities. And now it’s being used to win votes. And she passively accepts.”he wrote.

In another publication, the senator said that Michelle was “forced to hide her family members” for “to be able to pose Princess”.

Bolsonaro’s first lady and allies, such as the re-elected deputy Bia Kicis (PL-DF) and the former minister and senator-elect Damares Alves (Republicans-DF), were chosen by the president to act as interlocutors with the female and religious electorate.

Kátia Abreu, on the other hand, has been defending the vote for the PT candidate for the Palácio do Planalto, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. In a video posted on social media, the senator, linked to agribusiness, said that voting for PT “not a threat” to the sector.

The congresswoman mentioned the bill approved in the European Union that prohibits the commercialization in the block of products originating in areas of deforestation and said that the measure could harm Brazilian exports. Here’s the intact of the proposal (424 KB, in English).

“Right now, only he [Lula] may be able to reverse this chaotic situation with the European Union. It is no longer a question of ideology, but of pragmatism.”said Kátia Abreu when announcing her vote for the former president.

Watch (2min29s):