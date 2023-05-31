Doutside roared a coalition of a few hundred “trans, nonbinary, gender nonconforming and intersex” activists. The Nancy Sinatra hit “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’” blared from the speakers, while the transphobic gender-critical feminist Kathleen Stock answered questions about her “heretical” views in the famous Oxford Union debating chamber. The song was an indication of the abysmal tone of the protest. It ends with the warning, “One day these boots will trample all over your body.”

Gina Thomas Features correspondent based in London.

Ten minutes after the start of the event with the former philosophy professor, whose invitation had been requested by several student associations, two hecklers interrupted the conversation between Stock and the president of the debating association and marched through the rows to the exit. This diversion allowed a third activist to sit cross-legged in front of the podium and tape her hands to the floor. It took about twenty minutes for the police to solve it and for Kathleen Stock to calmly, rationally and resolutely once again explain her view of the immutability of biological sex and the need for spaces reserved exclusively for women, which led to her being accused of hate speech against transgender people. entered people.