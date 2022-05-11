Without a shadow of a doubt, most people know Katherine Kelly Lang for playing the role of Brooke in the fictional “Beautiful”. The well-known actress recently ended up in hospital following a horse accident. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Moments of terror for Katherine Kelly Lank. L’actress of “Beautiful” became the protagonist of a horse accident. The episode took place on the day of Saturday 7 May when with all his friends he had decided to practice equitation for a day.

In detail, the woman had to walk 40 miles on horseback with the aim of training for a race. It’s about a race of 50 miles which will be held in June. However, most likely the actress will not be able to participate due to the damage reported by the accident.

Katherine Kelly Lang was forced to undergo a hospitalization where she suffered a surgery very delicate. The actress reported the fracture of three bones. To tell the sad episode it was herself through her social account.

The actress, who played the role of Brooke in “Beautiful”, has released a series of photo on her Instagram profile that portray her on horseback. According to her account, after traveling 16 miles, she went in the direction of a steep and rocky path. The woman is stumbled on a rock falling to the ground and accusing a strong ache to the foot. These were his words:

My ankle and foot dislocated to the left at a 90 degree angle to the leg. I put it back. It was so disgusting, but I had to do it! I had late night surgery and now I have bars, pins and screws in my ankle.

Katherine is currently staying Well and it’s out of danger. However it will have to stand at rest for a full six weeks. In light of this, he will not be able to participate in the horse race 50 miles to be held next June.