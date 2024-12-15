The seven-time ski jumping world champion Katharina Schmid also won the second World Cup competition in Zhangjiakou in China and extended her lead in the overall World Cup. On the small Olympic ski jump in 2022, the Oberstdorfer won well ahead of the Slovenian Ema Klinec and Lisa Eder from Austria. It was Schmid’s third success of the season and her 18th World Cup victory. “The jumps weren’t as loose and easy as at the beginning, but I’m super happy that I was able to win the thing again today.” The ten days in China were very successful for her, “but they also took a lot of energy,” said Smith. The 28-year-old underlined her consistency at the highest level with her jumps of 98 and 98.5 meters and won with 12.2 points ahead of Klinec.