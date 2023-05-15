It never disappoints. Wherever Kate Winslet appears to say a few words, the show, the truth and the emotion are guaranteed. The actress, winner of Oscars, Golden Globes and Emmys, added to her extensive career and her long list of awards two more Bafta awards – those awarded by the British industry – on Sunday night. They were both for the movie I Am Ruth, on Channel 4, in which she plays a mother distraught over her teenage daughter’s immersion in social media. A tape in which, in addition, Winslet’s fictional daughter is played by her own daughter, Mia Threapleton, 22, the result of her relationship with her first husband, director Jim Threapleton. And it was to her that he dedicated the award in an emotional speech closely related to the theme of her film.

Upon arrival on the red carpet, the actress posed with her daughter and, once the awards had been collected, they repeated their display before the photographers. An unusual gesture for Winslet, as she keeps her private life and that of her three children—Mia; Joe, 19, the result of her marriage to fellow director Sam Mendes; and Bear, nine, who she has with her current husband, Ned Rocknroll, Richard Branson’s nephew. However, that double facet of being co-stars and at the same time mother and daughter placed them in that position. And, therefore, the powerful speech of the interpreter regarding motherhood and social networks was also clearly understood.

When went up to collect his awardbetween her tears and those of her emotional daughter, the protagonist of titanic and The reader thanked its producers and its director, Dominic Savage, for their “delicate handling of the painful stories that actually happen to women.” “He is not only powerful, but brave, and necessary. We need this, we want to be heard, thank you for giving us this space and for creating it for us”. But above all he turned to thanking his daughter.

Actresses Mia Threapleton and Kate Winslet, star of ‘I am Ruth’, at the Bafta Awards, held on May 14, 2023 in London. TOLGA AKMEN (EFE)

“If I could cut this award in half, I would give it to my daughter, Mia Threapleton. We have achieved this together, baby, ”she said on the verge of tears, while the young woman cried in the stalls and sent her kisses and more kisses. “There were days when it was agony for her to dig so deep, to get into emotional territories that were so scary. She took my breath away. I am Ruth It has been made for parents and their children, for families who feel hostage to the dangers of the internet world. For parents who want to be able to communicate with their teens, but can no longer. And for the young people who have become addicted to social networks and their darkest facets: your lives don’t have to be like this”.

Winslet also appealed directly to those who, according to her, have the ability to make everything different. “To the people in power and the people who can make changes: please penalize harmful content. Please remove harmful content. We don’t want it. We want our children back. We do not want fears for the mental health of our children to be revealed to us. And to any young man listening, who feels like he’s trapped in a world that isn’t healthy, please ask for help. There is no shame in admitting that support is needed, it is there, just ask for it. Thank you very much, ”he finished off her applauded speech.

This is not the first time Winslet has spoken on the subject of social media, but it is one of the most powerful in terms of the pulpit from which she does so, at an awards show with a global audience. In a interview with the British channel BBC In December 2022, she already explained that she does not live locked in a bubble. “I don’t have a magic formula or a manual,” she said then. “I’m like any other parent who has to get by.” But she then stated that her children “neither have nor have they had” accounts on social networks. “There are many false profiles of me and my children, strangely, that is what they tell me. But it’s possible to say, ‘No, you can’t have a profile. You can’t because I want you to enjoy life. I want you to be a child, I want you to look at the clouds, not take photos of them and upload them to an Instagram page and then decide if they are worth looking at or not because someone has thought they are rubbish”, argued the actress. . “Often there is a very simple manipulation of self-esteem but, on a larger and darker scale, the manipulation of young people’s self-esteem goes until they completely lose their sense of who they are, and don’t know how to communicate with their friends, even with their families, and that makes them depressed. It is obviously a serious problem. No, don’t let your kids have a phone if they are too young to know what to do with it.”