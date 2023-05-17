On Sunday night, while Kate Winslet added two Bafta awards to her artistic career, the ceremony served for the actress to speak about “the dangers of the world of the internet.” A speech that is not new for her before public opinion.

This time the actress and producer went to the audience and took advantage of the theme of I am Rutha film in which she plays a mother whose daughter is trapped in the network, to address the entire world and, in some way, warn about the new “form of communication” of young people.

In the film, the winner of several Oscars, Golden Globes and Emmys plays a mother anguished by the immersion of her teenage daughter in social networks. A tape in which, in addition, Winslet’s fictional heiress is played by her own daughter, Mia Treapleton, 22, the result of her relationship with her first husband, director Jim Threapleton. Precisely, he dedicated the award to her in an emotional speech.

Winslet, who keeps her three children out of the public eye, broke the rule and arrived on the red carpet with her daughter, who became her co-star. When she started the speech, they both shed tears.

Photo: diffusion

“If I could cut this award in half, I would give it to my daughter Mia Threapleton.. We’ve done this together, baby. There were days when it was agony for her to dig so deep, to reach emotional territories that were so scary. She took my breath away. I am Ruth is made for parents and their children, for families who feel held hostage by the dangers of the internet world, for parents who want to be able to communicate with their teens but can no longer, and for young people who are they have become addicted to social media and its darker facets. Our lives don’t have to be like this.”

In addition, she appealed to those who, according to her, have the ability to make everything different. “To the people in power and the people who can make changes, please penalize harmful content. Please remove harmful content. We don’t want it. We want our children back. We do not want fears for the mental health of our children to be revealed to us. And to any young man listening who feels like he’s trapped in an unhealthy world, please ask for help. There is no shame in admitting that support is needed. It’s there, just ask. Thank you very much,” she said to applause.

In an interview for the British BBC in December 2022, she clarified that neither she nor her children have social networks. “Don’t let your kids have a phone if they are too young to know what to do with it”he exhorted.

