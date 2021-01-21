Oscar winner Kate Winslet revealed why she did not seek any more leading roles after the overwhelming success of Titanic and spoke about the ‘demons’ she faced at age 22 due to fame. “ I went into self-protection mode immediately after Titanic was released. It was like day and night from one day to the next . I was subjected to a lot of personal physical scrutiny, I was criticized a lot and the British press was quite cruel to me. I was intimidated, ”she said in an interview for the WTF podcast.

“I remember thinking, ‘This is horrible and I hope it happens.’ And it really happened, but it made me realize that if it meant being famous, I wasn’t ready to be. Definitely not, ”explained the actress.

Winslet walked away from Hollywood and avoided taking advantage of the popularity that the tape gave him where he shared the limelight with Leonardo DiCaprio. “I was still learning to act and I felt like I wasn’t ready to do a lot of big jobs in Hollywood.”

Before the James Cameron film, the actress had been working professionally for four years in acting. “I didn’t want to make mistakes and screw it up, I wanted to stay in this long-term. So I tried to find small roles so that I could understand the trade a little better, understand myself a little better, and maintain a certain level of privacy and dignity. ” For the actress, the focus of the press has changed since she became a mother at the age of 25 and paid less attention to her by focusing on her family. “All those things evaporated a bit.”

Considered one of the most beautiful actresses after playing ‘Rose’ and starring in covers as a sex symbol; Winslet said that at the age of 14 one of her teachers told her that “she had to settle for the fat roles.” Therefore, at another point in the interview, he sent messages to the youngest. “Be indestructible to do what you love, and know the value you have.”

Already on stage at the Bafta 2016, Kate winslet He had referred to that episode: “Any young woman who has ever been discriminated against by a teacher, a friend or even a father, should not listen to it. That’s what I did, ignore and move on. I got over all my fears and my insecurities. You just have to keep believing in yourself. “

Winslet has reunited with Cameron in the sequel to Avatar. Now she is among the options of entering among the candidates for the Oscar for the film Ammonite by Francis Lee, another period drama like Titanic, but about the relationship of two women in the 19th century. In the film she shares the leading role with Saoirse Ronan (from Lady Bird) and commented that there was a prior ‘negotiation’ with the director so that they were the ones to handle some scenes. “I said to Francis, ‘Listen, let us work,’” Winslet said.

When he first spoke of Ammonite, the actress declared that this film makes her especially proud because she managed to have complete freedom in the film industry at age 45, and she did not even have to undergo diets or exercises to look for another image. “I was very excited to be able to say: ‘This is what it is, gentlemen. This is my current appearance, and it is not at all the body I had twenty years ago. ‘

