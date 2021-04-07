She was not silent. Actress Kate Winslet has pointed out that all that glitters is not gold in Hollywood and that there is still a taboo on homosexuality, an orientation that despite the times many artists continue to hide out of fear.

It was in an interview with the Sunday magazine of the newspaper The Times in which the sought-after actress explained that for many interpreters it is still unfeasible to make it known that they are homosexual, because they think that revealing it would make them lose the roles of heterosexual characters.

The remembered Titanic co-star, along with Leonardo DiCaprio, has said she knows “At least four actors” who want to keep their status a secret, and has called their industry a place of “prejudice, discrimination and homophobia.”

“I couldn’t tell you how many young performers I know – some very well known, others just starting out now – who are terrified that their sexuality is being revealed and that it gets in their way when it comes to to be chosen for heterosexual roles ”, narrated the Oscar winner for the film The Reader.

Winslet, whose last role is in Ammonite, where she plays the acclaimed paleontologist Mary Anning in 1840 England, who begins to maintain an intense relationship with Charlotte Murchison (played by Saoirse Ronan), added that during the promotion of the film they have made her Many questions about the lesbian scenes that she stars in and that has been much more questioned by them than when she has had sex scenes with men.

She defends that actors can play any role regardless of their sexual condition, something that especially applies to men. “Hollywood would have to put aside all that old-fashioned shit about whether someone can play a straight role when they’re gay. It should be practically illegal, and you don’t know how widespread it is. On some occasions, the actors decide not to come out of the closet for personal reasons. Nobody cares. Maybe it’s for privacy, but maybe it’s embarrassment. “

The actress explains that her intention is not to “intimidate or confront” Hollywood, but that for her in the industry there is “a culture of pointing fingers” and that “political correctness commands” rather than frankness. Therefore, for the also winner of four Golden Globes, three Bafta and other awards, among the sector LGTB There should be a new movement similar to Me Too, which shook the entertainment industry when dozens of women made public the sexual abuse to which they had been subjected, but referring to sexual liberation.

Hollywood latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.