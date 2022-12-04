Carolynne Hunter told earlier this year to British media that she would receive a bill in January that will be £9,000 higher than last year. Her 12-year-old daughter, who has limitations and health problems, needs, among other things, a machine that measures her oxygen and heart rate and that consumes energy.

Hunter said she feared she could no longer keep her daughter at home and would have to take her to a care facility. She had therefore asked for help through a crowdfunding campaign.

Winslet saw the call and donated £17,000. “I thought, on what planet would someone allow something like that to happen? This is totally wrong,” the actress told the BBC Sunday with Laura Kuensberg. “I couldn’t believe that woman would suffer and that as a mother she would be forced to make a horrible decision just because she couldn’t get support and couldn’t pay her bills anymore.”

#Kate #Winslet #helps #British #family #skyhigh #energy #bills