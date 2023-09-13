Lee premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, with Oscar winner Kate Winslet starring and producing the biopic of surrealist photographer and war correspondent Lee Miller. “She was a woman who lived her life on her own terms and she paid a terrible emotional price for all of it. “I wanted to tell the story of a middle-aged woman with defects who went to war and documented it,” the actress told Vogue, in an interview before the actors union went on strike.

The American press in Canada points out that in Lee we will meet a Miller described as a former model, muse, ingenue. “It’s not hard to see why the material appealed to Kate Winslet, an object of on-screen close-up adoration since her teens and now forging her path in the entertainment industry as an independent-minded artist,” The Art Newspaper maintains.

In fact, the actress, famous for removing her makeup and confronting stereotypes, responded to Vogue with this: “It’s probably because she’s been subjected to the most horrible scrutiny and judgment. She would go so far as to say bullying by the media when she was 20 years old. I know not to waste precious energy criticizing my physical self. I think it’s good for any woman to just say, ‘I believe in myself. It doesn’t matter what they think; This is who I am, let’s move on.’”

Scene. She could be an Oscar candidate for playing Miller. Photo: diffusion

The film is based on the book The Lives of Lee Miller, by Antony Penrose, the photographer’s son. They say that, in the closing credits, he restages compositions from his photographic archives to raise money for Lee. In that sense, Winslet addressed how she had sought financing for the film. “Men who think you want and need their help are incredibly infuriating. One director even told me: ‘Listen, you make my movie and I’ll get your little Lee financed…’. Little! Or we would have potential male investors who would say things like, ‘Tell me, why am I supposed to like this woman?'”

Critics at the Toronto Film Festival are divided. For some, it is not the best project that Winslet has been involved in – in recent years she has done film and television – and for others, one of her best characters. “Lee takes photographs of stockings drying on a clothesline in a women’s barracks, as well as a shocking image of a young woman tortured by the Nazis. It’s when Lee looks at that last image that a flood of memories comes back to her. Winslet carries the weight of that emotion on her face, which trembles while her character processes traumas invisible and unknown to us,” says THR.

The Oscar winner for The Reader arrives at the best time, post-#MeToo. “Oh Lord! This is the best part. Now young actresses are not afraid. It makes me very proud. And I think, ‘Yeah, all that s—, all the fighting, all the use of my voice for years, the fact that they often pointed fingers at me and laughed at me, it was all worth it.’ Because the culture is changing in a way that I couldn’t have imagined in my wildest dreams when I was 20.” For Winslet, being a star from a young age “absolutely made her stronger.” “But the one thing she gave me, more than anything else, was a deep understanding of what it means to play a character like Lee Miller,” she said.

