The photo of Princess Kate with her 3 children is suspicious and is withdrawn by the main international agencies. AP, Reuters and AFP have issued a 'kill notice' for the image that Kate published on Instagram for her Mother's Day. Prince William's wife posed with her children George, Charlotte and Louis in the first photo released after the operation she underwent in January.

The photo was carefully observed and at least one anomalous detail was highlighted: Princess Charlotte's left hand is not aligned with her arm and the position, added to the characteristics of the sweater sleeve, suggest that the photo has been retouched. Online, on social media, there are those who are not convinced by the definition of the image section relating to the princess's right hand. According to the practice in these cases, as also recalled by the tabloid The Sun, the agencies issue a 'kill notice' relating to images deemed edited.