The Princess of Wales Kate Middleton will attend the men’s final of the Wimbledon tournament tomorrow, scheduled for Sunday 14 July between the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and the Serbian Novak Djokovic. This was announced by Buckingham Palace, after this possibility had been discussed in recent days.

The wife of William, heir to the British throne, will award the winner of the Wimbledon final. Kate will not be at today’s women’s final, between Italy’s Jasmine Paolini and Czech Barbora Krejcikova. Since 2016, the princess has been the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, which organizes the Wimbledon tournament.

Tomorrow will be Kate Middleton’s second public appearance in a month – the first was in June on the occasion of the ‘Trooping the Colour’ parade for the King’s birthday – from the abdominal surgery and then from the cancer diagnosis revealed in March.

In June, the princess released a message providing information about her condition: “I’m better but I’m not out of the woods yet,” she wrote, also referring to the therapies she is undergoing.