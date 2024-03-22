Home page World

Press Split

Princess Kate is receiving chemotherapy, she says in a video message. © Tolga Akmen/AFP POOL/AP/dpa

Princess Kate is receiving a lot of support after opening up about her cancer diagnosis. After a lot of speculation about their health, some now want one for their family.

London – Princess Kate received a lot of support from all over the world after her cancer diagnosis was announced – at the same time there are increasing voices to protect her privacy. Politicians from several countries sent well wishes to the daughter-in-law of British King Charles III, including US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Biden announced on Saturday night that he and his wife Jill would, like millions of others, pray for Kate's full recovery. “You are brave and we love you,” Jill Biden had previously written on the X platform (formerly Twitter) about the video message from Great Britain’s future queen.

After weeks of speculation about her health, Kate addressed the public in a video message. She had abdominal surgery in mid-January and has not appeared in public since. Tests after the operation revealed that there was cancer, she said in the video. On the advice of her medical team, she is receiving chemotherapy as a precaution.

Demand for privacy

It is not known when Kate will return to royal service. Her husband, heir to the throne Prince William, is reportedly not scheduled to attend public appointments again until after the Easter holidays. Kate had said she needed time to recover after her surgery and, most importantly, she needed time to explain the situation to her children. The couple has three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak criticized speculation that had spread online. The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, also called on people to respect the privacy of the royal family during this time.

Two cases of cancer among the royals

King Charles is currently being treated for cancer. What type of cancer it was was not mentioned for him or Kate. Charles praised his “beloved daughter-in-law’s” openness. The monarch was “so proud of Catherine for her courage,” it said in a statement. Kate's brother, James Middleton, posted a childhood photo on Instagram: “Over the years we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too.”

Kate's brother-in-law Prince Harry and his wife Duchess Meghan also spoke up. “We wish Kate and the family health and healing and hope they can do so privately and in peace,” they said in a statement. The couple retired from their royal duties several years ago and now lives in the USA. The relationship with the royal family in Great Britain is considered to be broken.

Manuela Schwesig wishes you a speedy recovery

The Prime Minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Manuela Schwesig, also wished Kate at X a speedy recovery: “I have experienced what cancer means personally and for the whole family. The diagnosis and therapy need, above all, time and peace,” said Schwesig, who herself suffered from cancer a few years ago.

The charity Macmillan Cancer Support also sent well wishes to Kate. “We hear every day from people who are worried about what cancer means for their loved ones and how best to support each other,” its boss Gemma Peters told the British news agency PA. Kate raised awareness of these concerns with her message.

The princess also received support from numerous stars. Actress Jamie Lee Curtis, for example, had already condemned the conspiracy theories circulating before the video message and described them as a “low point in our society”.

“This post shames me today”

Actress Blake Lively apologized for an Instagram post that made fun of a doctored family photo of Kate. “I posted a stupid post about the Photoshop fail fuss. This post shames me today. I’m sorry,” the 36-year-old wrote in an Instagram story. Other US stars such as Kim Kardashian and Sheryl Crow also made mocking posts.

For British Mother's Day, Kensington Palace published a photo of Kate and her children, but several news agencies withdrew it shortly afterwards due to image manipulation. Kate then took responsibility and explained how many amateur photographers experiment with image editing. dpa