British model Kate Moss’s younger sister Lottie appeared in public in a revealing outfit. Paparazzi photos were published on Daily Mail.

The 26-year-old model walked around London in a beige crop top and short denim shorts that exposed her buttocks. The celebrity held a leather jacket and a white bag in her hands, and her accessories included sunglasses from the luxury brand Dior and several rings. Moss chose cowboy boots as footwear.

In April, Kate Moss’s sister went out in public wearing a transparent skirt. The model attended a party for fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing. For the event, the celebrity chose a cropped top with voluminous sleeves and a transparent long skirt, through which white high-waisted panties were visible.