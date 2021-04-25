The Mirror reporters revealed the unexpected role of the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, in mending relations between members of the British royal family.

According to the source of the tabloid, after the funeral of the queen’s husband, Prince Philip, the wife of Prince William made every effort to reconcile her husband with the sibling of the Duke of Sussex Harry – their relationship remained strained after the scandal over Harry’s decision to resign as a member of the royal family. Such an act could initiate the “healing” of the entire House of Windsor.

“Perhaps she will become a unifying force for the brothers to heal their split. She would not want things to continue as they are, ”the source said. He added that after the death of Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II is likely to provide more responsibilities to William and Kate, in connection with which they will have to appear in public more often and work on socially significant projects.

“They can continue the work of the monarchy in their own way, defending the values ​​of those who came before them, but making the monarchy relevant for the new generation. It will be a very interesting time, ”the source concluded.

Earlier in April, Duchess Catherine of Cambridge came out wearing a 44-year-old piece of jewelry that belonged to Elizabeth II. Middleton appeared in public in a coat and complemented the image with silver earrings, decorated with pearls and diamonds. The Queen wore the piece in 1977 to celebrate her 50th birthday.