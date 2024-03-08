The British royal family has been facing various criticisms from the press and followers of Catherine, Princess of Wales, since the report of her health and absence in the media have sparked various conspiracy theories around the royals.

However, a few days ago, Kensington Palace issued a statement stating that the Kate Middleton's health continued well and that he would not appear in public until after the Easter holidays.

Similarly, the press managed to capture the wife of Prince William of Wales sitting in the passenger seat of a royal van, when she was traveling with her mother, Carole Middleton.

But these appearances and responses have not been enough for the followers of the monarchy, and now, the Kate Middleton's uncle puts British royalty in check when talking about the health of the Princess of Wales.

Gary Goldsmith and his participation in 'Celebrity Big Brother'

Recently, the Carole Middleton's brother, Gary Goldsmith, entered the reality show Celebrity Big Brother, from the United Kingdom, where he revealed details that put the British monarchy in check and that has sparked rumors that all is not well with the health of the Princess of Wales.

Kate Middleton's uncle was questioned by influencer Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu about his niece's whereabouts, and he responded by taking care of royal protocols so as not to get the Princess of Wales into trouble.

“Where's Kate?” Ekin asked, to which Gary replied: “So since she doesn't want to talk about it, that's the last thing I'm going to do… there's that kind of etiquette code. If it is announced, I will give you an opinion”.

He also pointed out that Catherine of Wales is “receiving the best care in the world. And all the family does is get on the same page and take care of the family first and foremost,” Gary continued. “They released a statement that simply said, '(She) is taking some time to recover and we'll see you at Easter.'”

She was then asked if she wanted him to return to public appearances, to which she replied: “I've heard conflicting things about Kate and I don't want to comment, but whatever it is, do you want her to come back?” to which he replied : “She will come back, of course she will come back.”

So far no further information has been released about the health of King Charles III's daughter-in-law, but Kensington Palace confirmed that the princess's first appearance has already been scheduled for June 8.