Gary Goldsmith, the controversial uncle of the Princess of Wales, Catherine, believes that his niece will reappear in public in two weeks, when Easter arrives, as planned.

In an interview on the GB News television channel, after being expelled from the Celebrity Big Brother house in which he was participating, Goldsmith considered that Catalina has “the best support in the world and the best people taking care of her.”

Kensigngton Palace – the official residence of the princes of Wales – “said we would see it at Easter and nothing has changed since then. They have been very transparent,” said Goldsmith.

The British royal house remains silent about the health of Catherine, who has not appeared in public since she underwent “abdominal surgery” two months ago, of which there are no details.

Confusion about her condition skyrocketed after last Sunday the princes of Wales released a photo of Catherine with her children that had been retouched by Catherine herself, as she acknowledged in a message the next day.

Goldsmith was surprised that it was his own niece who had manipulated the image released on the occasion of Mother's Day. These words from the princess's controversial uncle, who is characterized by his high-sounding statements and his presence in the gossip press, come after the Prince of Wales yesterday, Thursday, referred to his wife as the “artistic ” of the family.

“My wife is the artistic one. And my children are more artistic than me,” he acknowledged this Thursday in a relaxed chat with a group of teenagers during his visit to a youth center in west London. Later, Guillermo appeared at a gala to present Diana's Legacy awards, in honor of his late mother, where he again mentioned his wife.

“That legacy is something that both Catalina and I have focused on through our work, as have the 50,000 young people who have received a Diana award over the last 25 years,” he said.