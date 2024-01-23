Following concerns about the health of the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, and King Charles III, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, their husbands, sent private messages to their families expressing “their concerns and best wishes,” according to The Mirror.

This rapprochement comes after a crucial moment for the British Royal Familysince the attention is focused on Kate's recovery after abdominal surgery and the intervention for benign hyperplasia of King Charles III.

For Prince William and Harry, it was known that Kate was their “peacemaker”, until Harry and Meghan made “explosive” statements about the royal family and this caused Kate and Harry to no longer have a friendship like they used to.

(Also read: US and UK jointly bomb Yemen's Houthis for the second time).

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, is another famous figure who dresses a lot in the 'old money' style.

Although the details of Kate's medical condition are unknown, there were rumors for possible health problems, including suspected cancerwhich however were denied by Kensington Palace.

The royal couple, who have always maintained a desire for privacy, He sought to maintain normality for each of his childrenPrinces George, Louis and Charlotte, during which this recovery period lasts, estimated between 10 and 14 days.

(Keep reading: Two deaths and strong disruptions in Ireland and the United Kingdom due to storm Isha).

For its part, Prince William postponed public engagements to support his wife and was photographed at the exit of the hospital where Kate is located.

🚨Princess Kate Middleton, wife of Prince William, underwent abdominal surgery. The surgery was a success and the princess is recovering well. pic.twitter.com/kzYhlP6O29 — Rosa Cunha (@Conservadora191) January 23, 2024

Kensington Palace announced it will provide progress updates only when there is “new relevant information to share”as they also reported that Kate may not return to public duties until after Easter.

(We recommend: What is known about Princess Kate's 'mysterious' abdominal surgery?).

The gesture of solidarity that Harry and Meghan had towards the Royal Family became a center of attentionsince at the Living Legends of Aviation awards, where Prince Harry won, no references were made to the illnesses that are hitting the family.

Finally, the magazine Closer received some anonymous statements that showed that situations like the one currently occurring in royalty, They can make Prince Harry think differently and they can be more united“Life is very short and the most important thing is family,” were the words of the source who spoke to the magazine.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

TIME