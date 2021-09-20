Over the weekend the news came out that the wedding of James Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge’s younger brother, and the French Alizée Thevenet had just been celebrated. The couple, who met three years ago at a London club, had been dating for more than two and a half years. A few months after meeting, he made the relationship public, and in October 2019, they announced their engagement. Although they wanted to celebrate an intimate bond surrounded only by “family, friends and of course some dogs”, as the brother of Kate middleton On Instagram, little by little the details of the wedding have been known. The latest news has involved the bride’s dress, which turns out to be the same as the one the Middleton’s mother, Carole, wore on her big day.

The floor-length white dress with embroidered details has been exclusively revealed by the magazine Hello there. An outfit that perfectly matched the destination of the link, which took place in Bormes-les-Mimosas, a region of French Provence famous for being one of the most beautiful villages on the Côte d’Azur. “What they loaned me was actually my mother-in-law Carole’s dress, who last wore it 41 years ago on her wedding day in June 1980,” Thevenet explained.

Cover of the magazine ‘Hola’ from September 27, 2021, in which James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet appear on their wedding day HELLO THERE

The Frenchwoman has reported that her mother-in-law’s wedding dress was tried on for the first time during her quarantine, when she and James resided in Bucklebury (England) with their parents. “While talking about dresses with Carole and sharing ideas during the quarantine for inspiration, I tried on her wedding dress and fell in love with it,” he confessed to the magazine. “It fit me perfectly and it was exactly what I wanted. I was always concerned that wedding dresses are only worn once, so it was amazing to give such a beautiful dress a second chance. “

The choice of the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister-in-law has been very different from that of her husband’s sisters, Kate and Pippa. Kate Middleton opted for an Alexander McQueen gown with long lace sleeves and a full skirt, while Pippa wore an ivory high-neck design by British designer Giles Deacon.

Thevenet, who has worked as an analyst at a London consultancy, now runs a technology-finance company. His experience has led him to live in countries such as Germany, Chile or Indonesia and to speak three languages ​​fluently. For his part, James Middleton has always tried to go unnoticed despite his direct connection with who one day will be Queen Consort of England. In an August 2019 interview with Tatler magazine, he recounted how being a close relative of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had taken its toll on him.

James Middleton, 34, studied at Marlborough College boarding school and then went on to Edinburgh University to train in Environmental Resource Management, where he studied only one course. He decided to start a confectionery company in 2007, Cake Kit Company, but closed in 2015. In 2014 he set up a candy personalization company, which lost one million euros in 2015 and 1.9 million euros in 2016. Since 2013 and during For almost five years he dated singer and actress Donna Air, with whom he attended the wedding of his middle sister, Pippa.

Two and a half years after dating Alizée Thevenet, they agreed. “She said oui [sí, en francés]. Our secret has come to light, but we could not be happier to share the news, “he wrote through his social networks shortly after several British media leaked that the link had been carried out.