Numerous British media have taken note of the sacrifice that Wale’s princessKate Middleton, had made for the prince william not end up in the same situation as his younger brother, the prince harry.

After it was circulated that Prince William of Wales would have been unfaithful to his wife with Rose Hanburythe information also began to circulate that several members of the British royal family supported said extramarital affair.

In fact, it is said that the queen consort herself, Camilla Parker, would have given her a warm welcome to mistress of his stepson and future King of England, which earned him the scorn of Kate Middleton.

Apparently, given the supposed blessing given by the wife of King Carlos III, being the woman who destroyed his marriage with the Diana Princess of Walesthe distance between Camilla and Middleton began to become more and more clear.

But that’s not all, Queen Camilla was supposedly the person who banned the wearing of tiaras the day of his coronation together with Carlos III as kings of England, since he wanted to have his moment to shine like nobody else.

Despite the hard times that both could go through, the Princess of Wales preferred to put her pride aside and get closer to Queen Camilla, especially for the stability of her husband, since in this way she could prevent the same thing from happening. that with him duke of sussex and have a terrible relationship with the monarch.

According to Angela Levinauthor and commentator on royalty, Kate would have been of great help to reduce the tension that exists between Prince William and King Carlos III, this in order to have a better relationship with the queen consort.

According to the author, Kate Middleton put his best effort to live a little more with Prince William’s father and stepmother, being the ‘peacemaker’ of the royal family.

Likewise, Levin explained that the princess would have taken advantage of the interests she shares with the kings, such as the love of art, holding private meetings with both.

“Thankfully, time helped to improve Camilla’s relationship with the royals, including Prince William, thanks in no small part to the Princess of Wales being a peacemaker,” she wrote in the book.Camilla: from Outcast to Queen Consort‘.

“Camilla is also conciliatory and does not feed grievances. They both believe that supporting their husbands is property,” Angela Levin shared within the play, adding: “Catherine has a love of the arts, which Willian doesn’t particularly share, and often goes both privately and publicly with the queen and the king to see exhibits.”

